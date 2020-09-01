 Skip to main content
Roger Jones

SMITHFIELD — Roger Donald Jones, 73, of Smithfield died surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home.

A time of remembrance will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Smithfield Town Hall.

A graveside memorial service and inurnment will be held prior to the time of remembrance at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.

Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed.

A private visitation was held. The family has honored Roger’s wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

A memorial has been established in Roger’s honor, and will be designated at a later date.

