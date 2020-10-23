Roger Jensen

BROKEN BOW — Roger Lee Jensen, 70, of Dunning died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow.

Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Purdum Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Sievering officiating. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Vickey (Coffman) Jensen of Dunning; daughter Tami Thompson of Kearney; sister Jennifer Nakazawa; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.