HOLDREGE — Roger William Gruhn, 77, of Holdrege died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with the Rev. Kenton Birtell officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the church Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Mt-Calvary-Lutheran- Church-109006532511492. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team at the church at the conclusion of the service. Following the traditional funeral the family will honor Roger’s wish for cremation and a private family inurnment will be held at the Highland Cemetery in Ravenna at a later date.
Due to health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Gruhn family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Roger’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Roger was born on Nov. 16, 1942, in Poole to Berthold E. and Ella A. (Ohlmann) Gruhn.
On Oct. 17, 1965, he married Linda L. Ekdahl.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Gruhn of Holdrege; children, Neil Gruhn of Wilcox and Cheryl Gruhn of Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Lavonne Boettcher of Rake, Iowa, and Florence Natzke of Wayside, Wisconsin; brother, Virgil Gruhn of Ravenna; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.