MESA, Ariz. — Rodney Ray Liveringhouse, 70, of Mesa died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Mesa.
A private service will be held at Mariposa Gardens Cemetery Chapel in Mesa.
Mariposa Garden Memorial Park and Funeral Care in Mesa is in charge of arrangements.
He was born March 25, 1950, in Tilden, Neb., to Bob and LaVerda Liveringhouse. Growing up, Rodney loved to visit his grandparents’ farm. He attended Elkhorn Valley High School in Nebraska and graduated with the class of 1968.
In 1985 Rod married Lesa McKean in Minden, Neb. Later that year the two moved to Mesa, where Rod worked in production for the Boeing Corp. In 1987 their union was blessed with their beautiful daughter Raeanna Kay Lynn.
In addition, he was married to the love of his life, Joy Liveringhouse in Las Vegas on March 25, 2011.
He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his buddies, trying to find new camping spots and bonding over a cold beer and conversation.
He also enjoyed smoking his pipe, making people laugh, watching Husker football and Old West movies, motorcycles and taking road trips. His family meant the most to him and he loved the time he was able to spend with them.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joy Liveringhouse of Mesa; his daughter, Raeanna Kaylynn Alto and her husband, Ben, of Mesa; his mother, LaVerda Liveringhouse of Milford, Neb.; brother, Douglas Liveringhouse of Carson City, Nev.; sister, Jan Stutzman of Milford; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob Liveringhouse, and his sister, Jean Basel of Ankeny, Iowa.