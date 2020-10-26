Robert Ruff

One of the biggest compliments a father can receive is to be a person his children want to emulate and Robert proved to be that kind of a dad. He mentored all four of their boys as they followed in his footsteps to join the elite brotherhood of Eagle Scouts. He continued to maintain three of their Eagle projects at their home church after they left for college. In his youth, Robert took two Boy Scout camping trips to Northern Tier, as an adult he went back with his son Alex. He also went to Philmont Scout camp as a youth and returned as an adult for two adult family training camps. He earned several scouting awards and participated in scout patch collecting and trading. One of his favorite Scout events was the pinewood derby, he enjoyed creating pinewood derby cars, especially with a dental theme. Long after their children were youths in Scouts, Rob remained a Cub Scout/Boy Scout leader and mentored both Scouts and leaders. It was said of him that he saw the best in every scout, giving them the tools to excel and he stood beside the leaders, to propel their leadership abilities.