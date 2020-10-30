 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Pierce

Robert Pierce

SUMNER — Robert D. Pierce, 94, of Sumner died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending with Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News