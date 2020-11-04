Robert Pierce

SUMNER — Robert Donald Pierce, 94, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at his home in Sumner after a short illness.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday at the United Church of Sumner with the Revs. Ken Hutson and Tom Macy officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment with military honors will be at Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
——
Robert, better known as Bob, Pierce was born March 5, 1926, in Sumner to Jesse and Grace (Lahm) Pierce. Twelve days after his birth, his mother died from complications. Before her death, she and Jesse made the heart-wrenching decision to ask her sister, Mary, to raise the baby as her own. She and her husband, Ralph Scoville, provided a loving home and seven younger sisters and brothers for Bob. Jesse later remarried to Lucille (Linville) and they gave Bob two half-brothers.
Bob grew up in Sumner, attending the Sumner school all 12 years, and graduating in 1943. He worked on the Paul Porath farm for a short time and then took a job at the Fees Service Station in Eddyville until 1944 when he entered the U.S. Army at the age of 18. Shortly after basic training, he was shipped overseas. After 40 days on the ocean, he landed on Leyte Island where he was assigned to the Americal Infantry Division, which was in combat on Cebu Island. Bob celebrated his 19th birthday in a foxhole on Leyte Island and spent 89 days in combat as an infantry rifleman serving as platoon runner/radio man.
After Cebu, the Americal division went into amphibious training in preparation for invading the mainland of Japan. While Bob was en route to Japan, the atomic bombs were dropped, and the war ended. Bob returned home in October 1946 and was discharged in November. He was deeply affected by World War II and felt honored to be a veteran and to be part of the “Greatest Generation.”
On June 4, 1948, Bob married Marjorie Newquist who lived on a farm just west of Sumner. He worked for Scoville Oil Company for six years and then farmed with his father-in-law. In 1958, he became the postmaster in Sumner and served as postmaster until his retirement in 1989. During his tenure as postmaster, and until his death, he continued to farm. Even at the age of 94, he enjoyed checking the cows and breaking the ice for them in the winter.
Bob and Marj attended the Evangelical Free Church, which later became the United Church of Sumner, where they served in many different capacities. Bob enjoyed living in Sumner and was active in many aspects of community life. He belonged to the American Legion and the Commercial Club, he served on the school board and was a member of the board for the Dawson County Transit Bus. Bob was a charter member of the Sumner Rescue Unit and served there for many years.
Bob never knew a stranger and always will remain very much alive in the memories of those who loved and respected him.
Survivors include his six children, Margene (Russ) Bauer of Amherst, Richard (Janna) Pierce of Miller, Ronald (Brenda) Pierce of Sumner, Marilyn (Lynn) Crouse of Hutchinson, Kansas, Marianne Pierce of Holdrege and Randall (Jean) Pierce of Sumner; 18 grandchildren and their spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister; four brothers and their spouses; two sisters-in-law; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, his beloved wife Marjorie, one grandson, one sister, three brothers, five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.
