Robert Phillippi

OMAHA — Robert Lesley Phillippi, 70, of Omaha, formerly of Smithfield and Johnson Lake, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website. Interment with military honors will be at Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Robert was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Lexington to Leslie I. and Esther L. (Passage) Phillippi.

On Oct. 17, 1969, he married Sharon Joyce Rimpley. She preceded him in death in 1995.

Robert married Beverly Glasser on June 21, 1997.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly of Omaha; two children, Jim Phillippi of Smithfield and Valerie Morris of Lincoln; two stepsons, Kelly Adams of Kansas City, Kansas, and Chad Adams of Omaha; stepdaughter, Amber Dembowski of Omaha; brother, Boyd Phillippi of Cozad; sister, Veronica LaVene of Bertrand; two grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; and one stepgreat-grandson.