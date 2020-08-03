ALMA — Robert Arnold Peterson, 78, of Alma died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Colonial Villa in Alma.
The family is honoring Robert’s wish for cremation.
There will be no visitation or viewing.
Graveside services and inurnment will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Alma Cemetery the Rev. Jean Clayton officiating.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services and gatherings will be followed. The family encourages each person to decide whether to attend Robert’s services based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
A memorial has been established in Roberts’s honor, and kindly suggested to The Harlan County Senior Center, P.O. Box 1023, 608 Main St., Alma, NE 68920.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.