Robert Anderson

BURWELL — Robert U. Anderson, 92, of Broken Bow died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Broken Bow with the Rev. Becky Dobitsch officiating. Burial with military honors and Elks’ rites will follow at Broken Bow Cemetery.
Visitation will be until 7 p.m. today at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow with family greeting 5-7 p.m.
Bob was born June 21, 1928, to Russell Dow and Frieda Marie (Latshaw) Anderson in Hyannis.
Bob married Esteleen Goehring on Sept. 15, 1950. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include his children, Gerald Anderson of Spearfish, South Dakota, and Deanna Zachary of Broken Bow; four grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.