 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riley Oestriecher

Riley Oestriecher

OMAHA — Riley Oestriecher, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating. Attendees are asked to meet outside the cemetery gates and proceed in with the family at service time.

There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News