OMAHA — Riley Oestriecher, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating. Attendees are asked to meet outside the cemetery gates and proceed in with the family at service time.

There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.