OMAHA — Riley Oestreicher, 76, of Kearney died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Nielsen officiating. Attendees are asked to meet outside the cemetery gates and proceed with the family at service time.

There will be no visitation. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Riley was born June 15, 1944, in Hermiston, Oregon, to Joseph O. and Verna T. (Dabney) Oestreicher. He graduated from Hermiston High School and later relocated to the Kearney area. Riley worked at the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 1973 until his retirement in 2009. He primarily worked in Copeland Hall and Warner Hall as a custodian, facilities management and planning. He received the Employee Achievement Award from UNK in April 2009.

Riley was a loyal friend to those who knew him. He warmed a lot of hearts and made a lot of friends.

Riley is survived by many friends that he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, two stepsisters and a stepbrother.