Ricketts Column: Lincoln infrastructure enters 21st century

Soon, I will gather with state and local officials to celebrate the opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. This 11-mile, four lane freeway connects U.S. Highway 77 to the Nebraska Highway (N-2). It’s expected to divert over 75% of the truck traffic to the new high-speed facility, saving significant travel time and bringing much needed relief to a congested thoroughfare through the city of Lincoln.

This project will also improve safety and regional connectivity.

Whether driving their kids to school, commuting to work, or delivering essential goods through our region, all of Nebraska will benefit from this 21st century infrastructure.

Its opening was a priority for my administration, and I am happy to say that we have delivered on this monumental milestone that has been decades in the making.

It is the most complex project in Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) history.

The opening of the Lincoln South Beltway is just the latest example of NDOT delivering for Nebraskans in recent years.

Under the leadership of Director John Selmer (and Director Kyle Schneweis before him), NDOT teammates have streamlined processes, improved services, and completed projects ahead of schedule – which is a big reason why Nebraska now ranks ninth in the nation for road quality, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Of course, our focus on connecting Nebraska extends far beyond just improving our roads. Below are a few changes we’ve made to modernize infrastructure across our state:

Streamlining Services: In 2017, we merged the Nebraska Department of Roads with the Nebraska Department of Aeronautics to become the Nebraska Department of Transportation. This merger allowed us to streamline services and focus on enhancing both runways and roads while cutting administrative costs.

Assuming NEPA Assignment from Federal Agencies: In 2018, we signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to assume federal National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) assignment. Instead of waiting on federal bureaucracy, NDOT is able to avoid a lot of federal red tape and delays by approving certain NEPA documents, which represent about 95% of Nebraska’s projects.

Continued Funding for State Transportation Projects: This year, we announced $650 million in projects slated for construction across Nebraska for Fiscal Year 2023.

Our focus on bringing Nebraska’s infrastructure into the 21st century has paid off time and again. Just look at the 2019 floods – the most widespread natural disaster in Nebraska’s history – when hundreds of miles of roadways and dozens of bridges were left decimated and over a third of the state’s 10,000 miles of highway were closed.

NDOT worked with FHWA, Hawkins Construction, and other industry partners to design, repair, and rebuild the state’s infrastructure to get Nebraska moving again.

Despite the supply chain and workforce issues that occurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, NDOT has accelerated the delivery of multiple construction projects in the last few years, too.

Highway construction projects with a payment schedule exceeding the date of completion are now exempt from paying contractor interest, saving the state millions of dollars in inflation costs and speeding up construction on key projects like the Lincoln South Beltway.

The Heartland Expressway from L62A to Alliance is also now open to traffic, and we have completed the southern half of the Super 2 corridor on Highway 83 from McCook to North Platte. We anticipate its next segment to be constructed in 2023.

Several other projects that will be completed in the near future include the Fremont Southeast Beltway (will be open in 2023); US-75 from Murray to Plattsmouth (the full 4-lane facility is to be completed in 2024); and the expansion of Highway 275 connecting Nebraska’s Northeast region to I-80 (the Scribner — West Point segment is slated to be complete in 2024).

NDOT has undergone big changes during my administration to better serve its customers: The people of Nebraska.

I’m proud to share the progress that’s made possible this week’s opening of the Lincoln South Beltway. And I look forward to NDOT’s continued excellence when it comes to connecting people across our state through top-notch, 21st century infrastructure.