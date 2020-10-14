GRAND ISLAND — Richard L. ”Rick” Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. A family burial will be at the German Cemetery in Ainsworth.

Rasmussen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

——

He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Scottsbluff to David and Esther (Zillig) Walton. He grew up in Ainsworth where he graduated from Ainsworth High School before attending Kearney State College.

He entered the Army on April 7, 1970, and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 6, 1971.

He married Beverly Pelster in June 1972 until the two later divorced. From this union two children, Stacie and Ryan, were born.

He later married Dee Joliffee in September 1991 and was married until the couple divorced.