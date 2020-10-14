GRAND ISLAND — Richard L. ”Rick” Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. A family burial will be at the German Cemetery in Ainsworth.
Rasmussen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born Feb. 13, 1949, in Scottsbluff to David and Esther (Zillig) Walton. He grew up in Ainsworth where he graduated from Ainsworth High School before attending Kearney State College.
He entered the Army on April 7, 1970, and served during Vietnam. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 6, 1971.
He married Beverly Pelster in June 1972 until the two later divorced. From this union two children, Stacie and Ryan, were born.
He later married Dee Joliffee in September 1991 and was married until the couple divorced.
Rick worked for the Workforce Development where he worked for many years until his retirement. He also lived in Kearney, Lexington, Smithfield and Hazard. He also worked for the Westminister Woods Church Camp.
He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard, the Lexington Kiwanis and enjoyed their annual Christmas Tree fundraiser. He enjoyed history, particularly the Indian Wars, Husker sports, RV-ing, putzing around in his garage, and watching his granddaughters’ sporting events.
Survivors include his son, Ryan (Candace) Walton of Grand Island; daughter, Stacie (Keven) Iosty of Kearney; three grandchildren, Alexis Walton, Elizabeth Walton and Asthon Iosty; brother, Doug Walton of Ainsworth; sister, Maggie (Mike) Switzer of Blythewood, South Carolina; and sister-in-law, Judy Walton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Esther Walton; and siblings, Don Walton, Garry Walton, Dorothy Mead, LeAnne Moore and Larry Walton.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter or the Faith Lutheran Church.
Visit www.rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.