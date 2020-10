GRAND ISLAND — Richard L. Walton, 71, of Hazard died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Faith Lutheran Church in Hazard with the Rev. Dean Hanson officiating.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. A family burial will be at the German Cemetery in Ainsworth.

Rasmussen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.