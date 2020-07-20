KEARNEY — Richard L. Smith, 83, of Kearney died Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Kearney.
A celebration of his life is 10 a.m. Friday at the World Theatre, located at 2318 Central Ave., Kearney. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories; to laugh, to cry, and to remember a wonderful person who will be greatly missed. A short reception in the theater lobby will follow the celebration. The family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing in order to keep everyone safe.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.