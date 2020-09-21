Reva Wempen

SUMNER — Reva June Wempen, 85, of Sumner died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at Sumner Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

