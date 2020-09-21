Reva Wempen

SUMNER — Reva June Wempen, 85, of Sumner died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Sumner with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Burial will follow at Sumner Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.