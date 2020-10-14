Reid Webster

Reid did not let his leukemia diagnosis in February 2019 get him down. In fact, he shined even brighter throughout the course of his grueling cancer treatment. The strength and positivity he exuded during his illness was inspiring to so many including his family, health care professionals and his support network.

For a large portion of the past year, he worked diligently to regain his lost abilities, but sadly his body didn’t cooperate with that plan. However, he remained in remission from leukemia at the time of his passing. As a result of his diagnosis he got many special opportunities that he would likely not have had otherwise. In addition to getting to spend lots of extra one-on-one time with his mommy and daddy (who love him so very much), he was especially proud of getting to dress in his favorite “golfer” outfit to hit the first drive of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s golf tourney, being selected to demonstrate their new miniature electric cars for the news media, as well as having a baseball autographed by Carlos Carrasco during a clinic visit.