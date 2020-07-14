KEARNEY — Ramona D. Gaunt, 91, of Kearney died Friday, July 10, 2020, at CountryHouse Residence in Kearney.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. The Rev. James DeLoach will officiate and private family interment will be prior to services at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church or Heartland Lutheran High School, in care of the family.
