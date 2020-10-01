Phyllis Suitts

HOLDREGE — Phyllis Marion Suitts, 84, of Elwood died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
A private family service and inurnment will be at San Diego.
There will be no public visitation or viewing. The family will honor her wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
——
Phyllis was born Sept. 4, 1936, in San Diego, the only daughter of Grant Oliver and Jesse (Tatum) Jacobs. She grew up in Ocean Beach, California. Her love of the ocean started as a young girl. She attended and graduated from Point Loma High School in San Diego. Following graduation, Phyllis worked at Point Loma Cleaners.
On Nov. 18, 1953, Phyllis was united in marriage to Thomas Earl Suitts in Atwood, California. The couple made their home in California and later relocated to Boulder, Colorado, in the 1960s. This union was blessed with five children, Gary, Gayle, Cheryl, Greg and Bradley. Phyllis loved her volunteer work at Boulder Community Hospital. In 1994, the couple began to make their home in Elwood.
Phyllis loved gardening, which was obvious by her beautiful flowers. She had a true “green thumb.” She was a fabulous cook! Phyllis and Tom enjoyed watching the birds come into the feeders on their porch in the spring.
She loved her family and her family adored her! She will be so truly missed.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Tom Suitts of Elwood; her children, daughter, Gayle Stech of Las Vegas; and three sons, Gary Suitts and wife, Robin, of Elwood; Greg Suitts and Bradley Suitts, both of Boulder; three grandchildren, Shaylee Stokes and her husband, Dusty, of Spokane, Washington, Blake Stech of Atlanta and Josh Stech and his wife Emi of San Diego; two great-grandsons, Carter Stech and James Stech, both of San Diego; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Cheryl.
With Phyllis’ love of animals, please designate memorials in her honor to your local animal shelter.
Visit www.nelsonbauerfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.