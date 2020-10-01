Phyllis Suitts

HOLDREGE — Phyllis Marion Suitts, 84, of Elwood died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

A private family service and inurnment will be at San Diego.

There will be no public visitation or viewing. The family will honor her wish for cremation.

Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.

——

Phyllis was born Sept. 4, 1936, in San Diego, the only daughter of Grant Oliver and Jesse (Tatum) Jacobs. She grew up in Ocean Beach, California. Her love of the ocean started as a young girl. She attended and graduated from Point Loma High School in San Diego. Following graduation, Phyllis worked at Point Loma Cleaners.

On Nov. 18, 1953, Phyllis was united in marriage to Thomas Earl Suitts in Atwood, California. The couple made their home in California and later relocated to Boulder, Colorado, in the 1960s. This union was blessed with five children, Gary, Gayle, Cheryl, Greg and Bradley. Phyllis loved her volunteer work at Boulder Community Hospital. In 1994, the couple began to make their home in Elwood.