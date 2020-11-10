Phyllis Green

KEARNEY — Phyllis Ann (Peirson) Green, 80, of Sargent died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sargent with Father Jim Hunt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Anslem Cemetery in Anselmo.

A visitation will be noon-5 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a rosary service at 5 p.m.

Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis was born July 3, 1940, in Broken Bow to Charles and Winona (Sauders) Peirson.

She married Dale Green on March 2, 1957, in Anselmo. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sister, Winifred (Winnie) Drugsvold; children, Patricia Kallhoff of Yutan, Connie Griebel of North Platte, Chuck Green of Denver and Amy Kleeb of Clarks; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.