KEARNEY — Phyllis Branstiter, 89, of Kearney, formerly of Overton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Venedith Vargas officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery at Overton.
Phyllis was born Sept. 4, 1930, to Ernest and Dorothy (Miller) Bristol in Ansley.
On Feb. 19, 1950, she married Loy Branstiter at Ansley. In 2014 he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Victor Branstiter of Kearney and Deb Schmidt of Lexington; eight grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.