OSBORNE, Kan. — Penny Dorn, 75, of Kensington died Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Park View Care Home in Osborne.
A memorial service will be 4 p.m. July 25 at the Chapel of the Lake at Johnson Lake, Neb.
——
She was born on June, 24, 1945, in Minden, Neb., to Dale and Pauline (Bales) Christensen.
Penny’s family moved to Kearney, Neb., when she was 6 years old. She attended school and graduated from Kearney High School in 1963.
Penny married the love of her life, Merle Dorn, on June 3, 1995.
Penny had a passion for quilting and created many quilts for her loved ones. She also enjoyed gardening, canning and genealogy. She will be remembered for her perfect dill pickles and tomato juice.
Survivors include her husband, Merle; four children, Tim, Debra, Chad and Joyce; sister, Sue Heller; and several nieces and nephews.
Penny was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Kay.
If you would like to make a contribution in Penny’s memory, please do so to the charity of your choice.