LINCOLN — Patricia (Patty) Boyll, 81, of Grand Island died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln.

A memorial gathering of friends and family will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Cremation has been chosen; a memorial service will be held at a later date.

——

Patty was born July 31, 1939, in Kearney to Clarence and Elizabeth Shields. She grew up in Kearney, was a member of First Baptist Church, and attended Kearney High School and Kearney State College.

She married Walter Boyll on March 25, 1959, in Kearney, after which the couple started their family. After a short time in Omaha and North Platte, they settled in Grand Island, where Patty was a sales manager for Miller & Paine and Tupperware Inc. They then lived in Kearney, where Patty was an administrative assistant at Faith Christian School. After a short time in Oklahoma, the couple returned to Grand Island.