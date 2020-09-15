KEARNEY — Patricia Isaacs, 69, of Kearney died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with her family by her side.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at 3850 Dove Hill Ave. in Kearney. Additional information for the service is that she loved to make up words and traveling was her passion.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
——
She was born March 16, 1951, in Alliance to Ralph Neumann and Charlene Tooley. She graduated from Alliance High School in 1969.
She married the late Robert Yendra on Sept. 20, 1971. They were married 20 years. She remarried Feb. 10, 2001, to Lyle Isaacs.
Patty’s first love was her family. She always had open arms for everyone. She found joy and love in helping others, some would describe her as being their second mom. Patty worked for Eaton Corporation for 18 years and at Walmart for 15 years.
Survivors include her husband, Lyle; her sister, Sharon Eckelberger; her four children, Robert Yendra, Tracie Ferguson (Justin Ferguson), Mandy Sulzle (Jeff Sulzle), and Misty Elliott (Chris Elliott); along with 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
