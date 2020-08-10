McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Patricia Ann (Williams) Anderson, 90, of McMinnville, Oregon, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Parkland Village Retirement Center in McMinnville.
Combined celebration of life services for Patricia and her husband, LaVerne “Andy” Anderson, who died on April 4, 2020, will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020, at Unionvale Countryside Church in Unionville, Oregon.
Macy and Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon, is in charge of arrangements.
——
Patricia Ann Williams was born Dec. 3, 1929, to Archibald and Ruth Williams in Kearney. She graduated from Kearney High School in Kearney and attended Nebraska Methodist Hospital Nursing School in Omaha.
She married her high school sweetheart Sept. 24, 1950. In June 1963, she moved with her husband LaVerne “Andy” Anderson and three children to McMinnville, Oregon. She continued her nursing career at General Hospital, and later worked for various individual doctors before retiring.
Throughout her life she was a kind and loving woman of God. Andy and Pat were dedicated members of Dayton Christian Church and most recently the Unionvale Countryside Church. She loved to watch baseball with her husband. She and Andy were faithful to watch as many Seattle Mariners games on TV that they could. She loved canning and freezing fruits and vegetables in the summer to provide delicious and nutritious meals for the family in the winter. She was an exceptional seamstress and made clothes for every member of the family. She loved to play the piano, teaching both daughters how to play; and later she taught herself to play the organ. She always enjoyed a good bingo game and playing cards.
Survivors include her son, David and daughter-in-law Tiffany of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Linda Harbin of Banks, Oregon; daughter, Lisa and husband Bruce Henderson of Tygh Valley, Oregon; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her only sister, Phyllis, and husband, LaVerne.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice, Unionvale Countryside Church or Serenity Hospice in Portland, Oregon.