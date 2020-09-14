Pamela Saunders

NORTH PLATTE — Pamela Kay Saunders, 66, of Kearney died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at North Platte.
A celebration of life memorial luncheon will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (MST) Oct. 3 at the Lion’s Den in Chappell.
Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Chappell is in charge of arrangements.
——
Pam was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Alliance to Jerrold and Flora Murray.
She married Clyde Eugene Saunders on Feb. 14, 1981. Together, they made their home in Chappell for many years before moving to Kearney for the last several years.
Survivors include her husband Gene of Kearney; sons, Shane Harper of Kearney and Ryan (Abby) of Omaha; daughter Jodi (Cody) Harms of Chappell; three grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Memorials can be made to Pam’s family.
Visit www.bondegardfunerals.com to leave condolences online.
