Pamela Reidy

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Pamela A. Reidy, 64, of Florissant, Missouri, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Florissant.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church at Florissant. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all guests are asked to wear a face mask.

Following cremation, burial will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.

——

Pamela was born Sept. 18, 1956, in Grand Island to Robert and Connie (nee Carter) Gappa.

She was a beloved wife of 42 years to Patrick Reidy of Florissant, loving mother of Jett (Cindy) Reidy, Stevie Reidy and KC Reidy, dear sister of Sherri (Stanley) Lahm, Peggy Gappa and Doug (Janna) Gappa, Cherished Poppins of Ava, Anna, Lincoln and Aiden, dear aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Pamela worked in the medical field for 40 years. She loved her job and all the families she met. Pamela loved life and cherished being with her grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donations in Pamela’s honor may be made to All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Parish, 1735 Charbonier Road, Florissant, MO 63031.