RANDOLPH — Oral Redlinger, 67, of Norfolk died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Larry Dohmen will be officiating. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

——

Oral was born Oct. 11, 1952, in O’Neill to Reuben and Olive (Pickering) Redlinger. He enjoyed golfing and watching the Huskers play football. Oral was also an avid WWF fan and collected memorabilia.

Survivors include his children, Tanya (Adam) Dana of Beaver Crossing, Tara (Morgan) Fouts of Elm Creek, Chris (Dan) Droke of Union Dale, Indiana, and Mendy (Jeremy) Neel of Alexandria, Indiana; brother, Verlin (Kim) Redlinger of Norfolk; sister, Cheryl King of Kearney; brother-in-law, John Neth of Norfolk; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Oral was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Neth; and brother-in-law, Dean King.

Memorials are directed to the family for future designation.