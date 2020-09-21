Norris Pedersen

MINDEN — Norris B. Pedersen, 92, of Minden, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Riverton Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating.
Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.
——
He was born the son of Emma A. (Burr) and Niels Grondker Pedersen on April 28, 1928, in Upland.
Norris spent most of his life farming and working with cattle in rural Nebraska. Those who knew him know that he was a people person and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed conversation with new and old friends. When he entered a room he would always greet people with a friendly, “Hi, friend, where are you from?”
He married Joyce Arlene Kness in 1950. The marriage later ended in divorce.
Norris enjoyed country music, local country bands, and friends he would meet at area dances. He also had a love for cars owning many Buick Park Avenues throughout the years, often at the same time.
He always liked a good laugh, and during the years left us with many memories that make us all smile. It is likely everyone has a story to share and remember about Norris. During his son-in-law’s first family dinner, Norris caught his boot on the tablecloth and pulled it right off the table. Many of us also remember him not tipping his hat, but rather his toupee just to see us smile.
Norris enjoyed many meals at the senior center and coffee with friends at Co-op in Franklin. He loved the small town life with “precious” friends. Norris wasn’t much of a traveler, but he did enjoy a trip to Denmark to visit his relatives in 1981, arranged by his son, Gary.
Gary and Barb also took him to the East Coast to visit friends. Far or near, Norris enjoyed his relationships with people.
In 2018, Norris went to live at Bethany Home. He enjoyed the entertainment, friends and staff members who helped make life enjoyable during his time in Minden.
Survivors include his daughter, Bonnie Atwood and husband, Steve; daughter-in-law, Barb Pedersen; five grandchildren, Trisha Otto and husband, Dave; Travis Atwood and wife, Jenna; Tyson Atwood and wife, Beth; Tara Martin and husband, Nick; and David Pedersen; 11 great-grandchildren, Alek, Emry, Jase and Ivey Otto; Aden and Benton Atwood; Brecken and Ayla Atwood; Cole, Dane and Finn Martin; other relatives and a host of friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his son, Gary Pedersen; brothers, Harold Pedersen and wife Dorothy, and Milton Pedersen; and a sister, Neva Holberg.
Memorials to family for later designation.
