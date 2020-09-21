Norris Pedersen

MINDEN — Norris B. Pedersen, 92, of Minden, formerly of Franklin, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Riverton Cemetery with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating.

Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.

He was born the son of Emma A. (Burr) and Niels Grondker Pedersen on April 28, 1928, in Upland.

Norris spent most of his life farming and working with cattle in rural Nebraska. Those who knew him know that he was a people person and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed conversation with new and old friends. When he entered a room he would always greet people with a friendly, “Hi, friend, where are you from?”

He married Joyce Arlene Kness in 1950. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Norris enjoyed country music, local country bands, and friends he would meet at area dances. He also had a love for cars owning many Buick Park Avenues throughout the years, often at the same time.