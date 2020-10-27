Norman Newton

GRAND ISLAND — Norman Terry Newton, 80, of Beaver City died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Grand Island.

Viewing and visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday before the funeral service, which will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Beaver City with the Rev. Jay Dee Wolzen officiating.

Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Hollinger. The service will be livestreamed on “Wenburg Funeral Home Beaver City and Arapahoe” Facebook page.

He was born July 26, 1940, in Oxford to Abel and Bonnie (Winter) Newton.

In 2015, he married Connie Anderson.

Survivors include his wife Connie Anderson-Newton of Beaver City; daughter, Amber Sacco of Hastings; brothers, Allen Hunt of Holdrege and Dennis Hunt of Alma; sister, Sharon Hyke of Wilsonville and two grandchildren.