MOUNT BLANCA, Colo. — Norman Loucks, 57, of Mount Blana, Colorado, formerly of Kearney, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at his home.

A celebration of life gathering for friends and family will take place 2-4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the ERC building at Yanney Heritage Park, in Kearney. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Norman was born Nov. 1, 1962, in Burton, Kansas, to Leonard Loucks and Carol (Loucks) McIntosh.

He graduated from Kearney High School in 1981. Norman attended technical school in Hastings and studied welding. He lived in numerous towns in Nebraska and Oklahoma during the years, working construction, for the most part. Norman was a devoted father to his son, Rylie.

Survivors include his son, Rylie; his mother, Carol McIntosh of North Platte; father and stepmother, Leonard and Julia Loucks of Merkel, Texas; brother, Gary (Betty) Johnson; sisters, Gail Buller of Lincoln and Geri (Scott) Roman of Boone, North Carolina; seven nieces, one nephew and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; stepfathers, Amiel DeBrie and Deward McIntosh; and brothers, Gene Johnson and Mark Loucks.