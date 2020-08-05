KEARNEY — Norman Frederick Hockemeier, 87, of Holbrook died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arapahoe with the Rev. James Moshier officiating.
Interment at Holbrook Cemetery will follow services.
Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St., Arapahoe.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1932, on a farm northwest of Arapahoe to August and Ella (Rodenbeck) Hockemeier.
Norman was baptized on Jan. 22, 1933, and confirmed on June 9, 1946, at St. Matthew’s Church northwest of Arapahoe. Norman attended grade school at a country school and then graduated from Holbrook High School in 1950. Norman remembered his parents always took cream and eggs into town on Saturday nights and these were sold in order to have money to buy groceries. His weekly allowance was a nickel and he usually got to attend the movies in Arapahoe on Saturday night because they were free. He said 1 cent worth of candy and the show was a big treat. After graduation Norman enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and served in Guam and stateside. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1956.
At a New Year’s Eve dance in 1956, he met Reva Rae Arehart and they were married on Oct. 20, 1957, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oberlin, Kansas. This union was blessed with three children, Ken, Kristi and Karleen.
He worked for more than 40 years for Adams Construction in Arapahoe and operated a motor grader building terraces throughout several counties. Norman loved to restore and show antique gas engines, and this became a hobby that he did for many years. He loved working outdoors in his garden and was well known for his fruit trees and would have people watching for him to put his sign out that the apples, pears and peaches were ready for sale. Norman served for several years on the Holbrook town council and Lions Club. He served many years as usher and trustee for the St. Matthew’s and Trinity Lutheran churches, helped with many A.A.L. benefits and was known his last few years for ringing the church bell at funerals.
Survivors include his children, Ken (Ellen) Hockemeier of Kearney, Kristi (Randy) Jochum of Sutherland and Karleen Reynolds of Dallas; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Koch of Kearney, Kaleb (Rachel) Laverack of Piedmont, South Dakota, Aaron (Bailey) Hockemeier, and Jordan (Sharon) Hockemeier, all of Kearney; great-grandchildren, Kemper and Kase Koch and Madison Vetter; brother, Melvin Hockemeier; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Reva Hockemeier; son-in-law, Larry Reynolds; brother, Wayne Hockemeier; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hockemeier and Theresa Hockemeier.
