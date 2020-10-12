KEARNEY — Juanita “Nita” Schroeder, 93, of Kearney died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney with the Rev. Scott Foster officiating. Interment will follow at Overton Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Kearney. Masks will be required at the service and visitation. The services will be recorded and later posted to the funeral home website (www.osrfh.com).

Nita was born April 17, 1927, in Sumner to Archie and Esther (Cox) Robinson. She grew up in the Elm Creek area and received her education from Elm Creek High School, graduating with the class of 1944.

On Feb. 19, 1945, Nita married William Schroeder in Phillipsburg, Kansas. The couple farmed together until retiring and moving to Kearney in 1983. Nita enjoyed working at Kaufmann-Wernert and then So-Fro Fabric.

Nita was a longtime member of the First Christian Church in Elm Creek and later Kearney where she was involved in numerous activities and groups. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.