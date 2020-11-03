Nina Stirn

On June 26, 2009, she married Jack Rowse. He died Nov. 26, 2016.

Nina loved many things most of which was her family. She was a devoted wife and proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved hosting large family dinner gatherings at her home. Nina loved to spend time near Hill City at both her Aunt Marjorie and Uncle Fred Zohner’s farm and her sister Esther and Bill Worcester’s farm. She developed a love of genealogy to better get to know her family. Because of this research, she found that she had a relative, Capt. James Tatum of North Carolina, who fought in the Revolutionary War, which qualified her for becoming a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Nina loved to sew, and her children and grandchildren have many quilts she had hand-stitched. She was famous for her pies and chicken and noodle soup and taught her granddaughters how to make both. She made hundreds of fruit roll-ups for her grandchildren from raspberries from her garden. She was active in scouting as a den mother in Salina and Omaha. She loved to read and travel but did not get to do as much of the latter as she wanted.