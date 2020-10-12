KEARNEY — Nazarena Mendoza, 85, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at a later date.
——
Nazarena was born April 18, 1935, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Diego and Caroline (Hernandez) Magdaleno. She grew up in Minatare where she graduated from Minatare High School. In 1962, Nazarena married Blas Mendoza in Scottsbluff. The couple raised their family there before moving to Kearney in 1966. Nazarena worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in housekeeping and retired after 29 years of employment. Coming from a big family, Nazarena knew the value of hard work.
She enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for keeping a meticulous house.
Survivors include her husband, Blas Mendoza of Kearney; sons, Joe Mendoza of Kearney and Jerry Mendoza of Omaha; daughter, Teri (Jim) Wilson of Kearney; grandchildren, Chelsea (Lee) Bickerstaff of Kissimmee, Florida, Lindsey (Matthew) Schmitz of Zionsville, Indiana, and Mattie Wilson of Boulder, Colorado; great-grandchildren, Olivia Mendoza, and Asher, Uriah and Isaiah Bickerstaff; siblings, Diego Magdaleno of California, Dave Magdaleno of Gering, Ernest Magdaleno of Minatare, Gilbert Magdaleno of Gering and Tom Magdaleno of Colorado; sisters, Rita Hernandes of Wyoming, Angeline Ramirez of Minatare and Mabel Castillo of Colorado; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family in care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
