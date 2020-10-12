KEARNEY — Nazarena Mendoza, 85, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at her home.

Services will be held at a later date.

——

Nazarena was born April 18, 1935, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Diego and Caroline (Hernandez) Magdaleno. She grew up in Minatare where she graduated from Minatare High School. In 1962, Nazarena married Blas Mendoza in Scottsbluff. The couple raised their family there before moving to Kearney in 1966. Nazarena worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in housekeeping and retired after 29 years of employment. Coming from a big family, Nazarena knew the value of hard work.

She enjoyed cooking and will be remembered for keeping a meticulous house.