OMAHA — Nancy Larsen, 75, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home on Valley Shores Lake with family at her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
A funeral mass will be 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Face masks will be required for both the mass and visitation.
——
She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Omaha to Ruth (Oliverius) and R.B Wilson. She graduated from Kearney High School and received a bachelor of education from Kearney State College. She taught high school business and English in Omaha and Elm Creek prior to starting a family.
She married her high school sweetheart, Ron Larsen, on July 30, 1966. They had three children, Troy Larsen (Kara Gappa) of Chesterfield, Missouri, Crystal Kutlilek (Bill) of Lincoln and Lyndsey Dombrosky (Brad) of Elkhorn. She was especially proud to be “Mamie” to her 10 beautiful grandchildren, “the loves of her life,“ Ava, Garrett, Greta and Wyatt Larsen, Ladd and Brooke Kutilek, and Leyton, Owen, Camden and Saylor Dombrosky. Family was everything to her and times spent with them at their lake house were filled with precious memories.
Throughout her life she enjoyed running, tennis, lake life, skiing, shopping, watching her children and grandchildren perform and play sports, volunteering for hospice, watching “The Young and the Restless,” listening to country music and spending recent winters at their home in Arizona. She had a home-based business with Premier Designs Jewelry for 27 years. She enjoyed her leadership roles and relationship with the home office and her downline.
She was blessed with many dear friends throughout her life and was always so grateful for their prayers.
Memorials are suggested to Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Kearney, where she was a member, or Children’s Hospital Foundation of Omaha in honor of the health and wellness of all children and grandchildren.
Visit www.osrfh.com to leave condolences online.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.