OMAHA — Nancy Larsen, 75, of Kearney died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home on Valley Shores Lake with family at her side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

A funeral mass will be 9:30 a.m. Oct. 3 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Father Paul Colling officiating. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Face masks will be required for both the mass and visitation.

——

She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Omaha to Ruth (Oliverius) and R.B Wilson. She graduated from Kearney High School and received a bachelor of education from Kearney State College. She taught high school business and English in Omaha and Elm Creek prior to starting a family.