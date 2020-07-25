HASTINGS — Norma Ruth Murray, 98, of Hastings, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society Hastings Perkins Village.
Funeral services are 11 a.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in Kearney.
Burial is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Kearney or Kearney YMCA.
