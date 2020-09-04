Morris Morris

ELKHORN — Morris Lee Morris, 76, of Elkhorn, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with the Rev. Nathan Rhea officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Reynolds-Love Facebook page. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Morris was born July 31, 1944, in Pawnee City to Woodrow Wilson and Sadie Marie (Rowe) Morris.
He married Janet Lee Moore on Dec. 27, 1963, in Lexington. Janet passed away on July 13, 1984. Morris then married Sandra “Sandy” Carol Zink on Aug. 9, 1985, in Las Vegas. Sandy passed away March 26, 2014.
Survivors include his sons, Jammie Morris of Omaha and Jim Morris of Aurora; brothers, Leo Morris of Minden, Galen Morris of Lexington and Terry Morris of Elwood; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
