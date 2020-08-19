GRAND ISLAND — Monte C. Anderson, 67, of Grand Island died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at his home.
Monte was born on Aug. 16, 1952, in Kearney to Sidney and Edna (Epp) Anderson. He was raised in the Kearney area and graduated from Kearney High School in 1970.
Monte married Bonnie Burchell in 1972 and together they had two daughters.
He made a living as contractor and business owner with AMS Corporation and Amax Company, retiring eight years ago. In his spare time he enjoyed listening to music, especially John Prine. He was a meticulous worker, engineer and builder. He was known for his inventive ideas. He also loved riding four-wheelers, hiking, cycling and enjoying nature. He was a dog’s best companion and really enjoying playing fetch with his beloved pets. Always a storyteller, he also loved to tell a good joke or pull off a good prank. He was great at giving advice, landscaping and cooking. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his children, Karess (Patrick) Mailander and Bridey Anderson (Greg); grandchildren, Celia Mailander, Lydia Mailander, Avram Mailander, Owen Walker and Sadie Walker; his wife of 43 years and mother of his children, Bonnie (Burchell) Anderson; sisters, Connie (Robert) Sorensen, Barb Anderson, Debbie (Glen) Adkins, Pamela (John) Ehlinger and Sydney Anderson; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to the family and will be directed to Nebraska Parks and diabetes research. Visit www.giallfaiths.com to leave condolences online.