AURORA, Colo. — Mitchell K. “Mitch” May, 50, of Aurora, Colorado, died of cancer Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service was held on Friday in the gardens of Horan & McConaty in Aurora. A video of the recorded service will be posted for viewing on its website. A reception honoring Mitch followed at Piney Creek Hollow Park in Aurora.
A celebration of life ceremony will be 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Please plan to wear a mask to the service.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at FirstBank of Colorado. This fund will go toward charitable contributions and a memorial in Mitch’s name honoring his love of baseball. Checks can be made out to the Mitch May Memorial Fund or donations can be made online via Zelle at zellepay.com (Business Name: the Mitch May Memorial Fund / Email Address: somay5280@gmail.com) or you may simply call the bank at 303-694-9000.
