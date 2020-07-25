AURORA, Colo. — Mitchell K. “Mitch” May, 50, of Aurora died peacefully Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service was held Friday in the gardens of Horan & McConaty in Aurora. A video of the recorded service will be posted for viewing. A reception honoring Mitch followed at Piney Creek Hollow Park in Aurora.
A celebration of life ceremony is 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney, Nebraska. Please plan to wear a mask to the service.
Horan McConaty Family Chapel in Aurora, Colorado, and Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
——
Mitch was born Feb. 9, 1970, in Kearney to Maurice K. and Frances E. (Johnson) May. He attended Kearney High School where he excelled in academics and sports and was inducted into the KHS Hall of Fame for his individual and team accomplishments in tennis. After playing four years of Division I baseball for the Wyoming Cowboys, Mitch graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1993 with a bachelor of pharmacy degree with honors.
After college, Mitch worked for several chain and managed care pharmacies as a staff pharmacist and in various supervisory positions. He cared deeply for his patients and was well liked by colleagues and peers. He was blessed to have made many lifelong friends throughout the course of his career.
Mitch married his wife, Sondra, in June 1994, and in 1997 the couple moved to Colorado where they made their home and started their family.
Mitch’s dedication to God and his family, friends and community was evident in everything he did. He always put his family first, was a faithful servant in church, and was dedicated to coaching and mentoring youth. He loved baseball, playing tennis and golf, fly fishing and cycling. Mitch was an amazing husband and father and was a true friend to many.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sondra; his children, Collin and Avery, all of Aurora, Colorado; sister, Christine (Rick) Johnson of Kearney; nephew, Tyler Horner of Augusta, Georgia; sister-in-law, Paige (Matthew) Rivard, niece Jordan and nephew Jacob, all of Bennington; stepmother, Jeanne May of Kearney; and mothers-in-law, Sally Gibson of Omaha and Pearl Shank of Pratt, Kansas.
Mitch was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, Frank E. and Marguerite E. Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Maurice F. and May M. May.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at FirstBank of Colorado. This fund will go toward charitable contributions and a memorial in Mitch’s name honoring his love of baseball. Checks can be made out to the Mitch May Memorial Fund or donations can be made online via Zelle at zellepay.com (Business Name: the Mitch May Memorial Fund/email address: somay5280@gmail.com) or you may simply call the bank at 303-694-9000.