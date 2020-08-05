AURORA, Colo. — Mitchell K. “Mitch” May, 50, of Aurora died of cancer Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
A celebration of life ceremony is 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. Please plan to wear a mask. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. Visit www.kearneyfirstumc.sermon.net/special to view the service.
Visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mitch May as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.