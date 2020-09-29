 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millie Engler

Millie Engler

McCOOK — Mildred C. Engler, 80, of McCook, formerly of Lexington, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds- Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.

Millie was born March 27, 1940, in Oconto to Elmer Robert and Ruth Lilly (Wright) Flint.

On June 8, 1958, she married Billy Engler in Lexington. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Engler and Jeff Engler, both of McCook; sister, Marlyn Cheever of Hershey; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Millie Engler

Millie Engler

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News