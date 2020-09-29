Millie Engler

McCOOK — Mildred C. Engler, 80, of McCook, formerly of Lexington, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Reynolds- Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. Daniel Sauer officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.

Millie was born March 27, 1940, in Oconto to Elmer Robert and Ruth Lilly (Wright) Flint.

On June 8, 1958, she married Billy Engler in Lexington. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Engler and Jeff Engler, both of McCook; sister, Marlyn Cheever of Hershey; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.