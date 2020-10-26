KEARNEY — Miles Garrison, 91, of Kearney died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Home and Rehabilitation.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kearney eFree Church with the Revs. John Fowler and Brian Klein officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. Masks are requested to be worn by those attending the service. No visitation is planned.

Memorials are suggested to the Kearney eFree Church. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

