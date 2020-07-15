CALLAWAY — Mildred Anna Pitkin, 91, of Callaway died Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Callaway Good Life Center.
A celebration of life service is 10:30 a.m. Monday at the United Methodist Church in Callaway with the Rev. Shanon Williams officiating. The service will be live via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery at Callaway.
She was born to Alvin and Agnes Josephine (Brown) Lange in Baldwin, N.D., on July 1, 1929.
She married Charles Pitkin on July 3, 1947, at Mandan, N.D.
Survivors include her son, Ken Pitkin of Callaway; brother, Paul Lange of Wilton, N.D.; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.