Michael Williams Sr.

GRINNELL, Iowa — Michael Ronnell Williams Sr., 44, of Grinnell, Iowa, died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Grinnell.

Visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at Well of Hope Church in Syracuse, New York.

Funeral services will follow immediately at the church. To attend the services remotely, please use the link on Michael’s tribute page at www.faroneandsoninc.com to watch the live webcast at noon. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Farone and Son Inc. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Michael was born in Syracuse, New York, and resided in Iowa for the past 12 years. He held various jobs throughout his life.

Survivors include his daughters, Dorriya Williams and Malika Williams, both of Kearney, Nebraska, Jameka Williams of Iowa and Allisha Williams of Texas; sons, Dante Williams and Michael Williams Jr., both of Iowa; mother, Powell Mejias of Syracuse, New York; father, James Byrd-Williams of Florida; sister, Gjamila Williams, of Syracuse, New York; brothers, Derek Williams of Michigan, James Williams Jr. of Syracuse, New York, and Tre Williams and Julius Williams, both of Florida; his granddaughter, Dawnella Williams; paternal grandmother, Sarah Mae Harris; maternal grandmother, Arcola Barr; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.