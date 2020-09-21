Michael Stagemeyer

ELWOOD — Michael Eugene Stagemeyer, 65, of Elwood died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Elwood Care Center.

There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorial service was this morning at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood with Rev. Michael Wolff officiating.

Interment was at Elwood Cemetery.

Elwood Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

He was born Jan. 20, 1955, in McCook to Eugene & Lola (Boyd) Stagemeyer.

Survivors include his mother, Lola Debban and sister, Brenda Perry, both of Elwood.