Michael Largent

DENTON — Michael L. Largent, 66, of Denton died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Denton.

A memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Denton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, followed by a celebration of life/rosary at 7 p.m.

——

He was born in Superior, Wisconsin, on June 8, 1954, to Paul J. and Dorothy (Haines) Largent. In 1956 his family moved to Hastings, Iowa, where he attended school and in 1968 the family then moved to Hastings, Nebraska, where he graduated. He worked as a carpenter and was employed at Westland Homes, J.C. Brager Construction, Wood Working Services, Crete Lumber and Supply and lastly Vantage Point Homes.

He married Joann K. Tenski on June 28, 1986, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Grand Island and the couple made their home on an acreage in Denton. Mike’s greatest pride and joy was his wife, Joann. He loved helping others and was proud to do anything to help people. He loved the outdoors whether it was hunting, golfing, fishing and was a talented wood worker.